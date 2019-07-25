As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 391,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.75 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.99 million, up from 11.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.91 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 749,657 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67 million shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.