As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $9.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2.83M shares traded or 132.75% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.27M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23M for 28.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 10,628 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 14,675 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 52,569 shares. Peconic Prtn Llc stated it has 5.27% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Agf Investments America accumulated 0.27% or 57,086 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 597 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 18,206 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 37,379 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 24,900 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 263 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc owns 0.79% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 180,534 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 692,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management has 0.11% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 10.54M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 79,900 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc (Call) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc (Put).