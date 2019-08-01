As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 344,277 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 4.13M shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,200 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 182,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Plc owns 1.53 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 11 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc invested in 3,265 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 17,171 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 260,128 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Whittier Tru Co stated it has 3,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc owns 170,622 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.04% or 208,074 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 315,575 shares. Principal Finance Gru has 1.03 million shares. Riverhead Limited Co has invested 0.17% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ipg Ltd Liability Corp reported 606,854 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,800 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.