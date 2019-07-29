As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Market Valuation Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shares Rose While Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Its Stake by $402,240

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 2.83M shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 505,536 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 8,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blair William Communications Il holds 0.03% or 216,081 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Limited Partnership reported 9.86 million shares stake. Alpha Cubed owns 8,365 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 80 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 7.07M shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. 28,078 were reported by Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ag. Sei stated it has 45,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Limited Liability invested in 9,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.17M shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Company has 2.41 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 12,604 shares. Alps Advisors reported 6.58% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47,047 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $288.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 30,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).