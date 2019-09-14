As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Increased Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Pathstone Family Office Raised Position by $311,634

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.88M shares traded or 279.62% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,204 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 41,249 shares to 146,003 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,821 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0% or 60,967 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,404 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd reported 31,049 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,753 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 30,862 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 136,294 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). First Trust Lp has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Hodges Management Inc invested 1.45% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.55% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 336,139 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 93,762 shares. D E Shaw & reported 435,538 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com reported 13,407 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,866 shares to 18,826 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,622 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest has 187,788 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 28,884 shares. Bollard Group owns 54,085 shares. Private Tru Com Na holds 21,438 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has 8,281 shares. Mcf Advsrs stated it has 600 shares. Tanaka Capital owns 3.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,838 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,739 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 86,392 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 58,474 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 76,493 shares or 1% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corp owns 70,349 shares. Mu Investments Ltd has 42,800 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio.