As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Rose, Forest Hill Capital Increased Its Holding; Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Stock Price Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 41,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 245,462 shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 644,663 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 6,918 shares to 99,953 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 14,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 1,775 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 4,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company reported 39,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Group accumulated 146,083 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 14,110 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brinker has invested 0.06% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,356 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 65,357 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 8,055 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 16,886 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock holds 4.07 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,434 shares.

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.35M for 46.60 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 268,730 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt invested in 18,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 826,584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 111,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Cap Rech Glob Invsts stated it has 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 266,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 7,492 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 41,249 shares to 146,003 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 25,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,697 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).