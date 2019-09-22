As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Upped Position; Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined While Msdc Management LP Has Decreased by $7.12 Million Its Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 969,552 shares traded or 84.28% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. York Capital Management Advisors Limited Com invested 3.36% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 171 shares. Mechanics Bank Tru Department, a California-based fund reported 16,113 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company invested in 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 0.81% or 2.01 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 646,457 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street invested in 5.98M shares. American Century Cos holds 106,633 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 247,970 shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Limited Liability Corporation has invested 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,065 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 107,793 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 22,740 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 98,114 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 56,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 75,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 5.00 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 268,730 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company. Basswood Ltd has invested 0.21% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 28,972 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 227,996 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 919,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,788 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 111,588 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).