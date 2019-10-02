As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Price Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Holding; Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 750,237 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.16 million, down from 756,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 303,030 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 650,337 shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares to 340,065 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,518 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrepid Capital Mngmt holds 0.81% or 84,250 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Millennium Limited Company owns 189,900 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 46,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. 266,978 are held by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability. Vanguard Inc reported 6.52M shares stake. Meeder Asset has 0.05% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 252,980 shares. 1,811 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Sei Investments has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1,404 shares stake. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

