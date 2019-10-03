As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shares Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Raised Stake; Alpha Windward Position in Mckesson (MCK) Has Decreased by $340,233 as Market Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 118.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 537,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 990,631 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.07 million, up from 452,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. It closed at $23.45 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1,839 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 945,087 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 768,146 shares to 88,269 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 470,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,978 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.17 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15,066 shares to 15,535 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).