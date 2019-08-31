As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Market Valuation Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Holding Has Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management Llp

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 101,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 88,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 72,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 288,599 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 215,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 416,075 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace

