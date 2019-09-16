As Hillenbrand (HI) Valuation Declined, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Wilsey Asset Management Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 3.17 million shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 276,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 443,943 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, down from 720,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 647,519 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.38 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 263,790 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $134.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.