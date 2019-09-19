As Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; As Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Declined, Holder Fairpointe Capital Lowered by $11.36 Million Its Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The hedge fund held 31,006 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 43,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 507,411 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 241,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.02 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 250,634 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 54,300 shares to 220,800 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.37M for 10.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hillenbrand announces launch and pricing of $375M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillenbrand Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 104 are held by Delta Asset Tn. 15,076 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership. Schroder Group Inc invested in 61,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 357,753 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 8,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 20,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 42,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 14,896 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 504,088 are held by Bernzott Cap. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $62.87 million for 18.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 50,340 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 40,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).