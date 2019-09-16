As Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $517,920; Highline Capital Management Maintains Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 13,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 994,610 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.36 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 458,334 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15M, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 678,529 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 20/03/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Sneak Peek: Celebrities, Leaders & Brands Talk Creativity, Community & Culture; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 80,900 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,453 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc reported 51,057 shares. 124,718 are held by Qs Ltd. First Manhattan reported 553,090 shares. Ls Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Shell Asset reported 0.02% stake. Scopus Asset LP holds 0.32% or 625,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Co reported 1.84 million shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 31,097 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 870,565 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 191,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Limited Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 959,557 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com accumulated 52,394 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 348,442 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 261,871 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 204,984 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 449,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Hrt Financial Limited has 11,892 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 797,303 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 21,447 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,092 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 365 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Whittier Com has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,000 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,896 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Chicago Equity Prns has 0.23% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 128,640 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 32,820 shares. Meeder Asset holds 2,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.37 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.