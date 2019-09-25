As Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Price Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Holding by $1.44 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 36,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 36,979 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 73,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 587,997 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 261,926 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei stated it has 33,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Associate, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,815 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 0.15% or 120,303 shares. 121,198 were reported by Eam Investors Ltd. Riverhead Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 79,209 shares. 63,389 are held by Comerica Bank. Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 9,022 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 105,177 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. American Century Companies owns 353,887 shares. Moreover, Spark Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 50,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability owns 203,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 8,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,785 shares to 12,008 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,011 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,318 shares. Channing Management Ltd owns 966,725 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,096 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc owns 14,896 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc owns 622,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 89,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 508 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 20,084 shares. Sei holds 0% or 20,538 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 501,769 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 104,225 shares. Hrt, New York-based fund reported 11,892 shares.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.38 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19,195 shares to 126,515 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 81,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hillenbrand announces launch and pricing of $375M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.