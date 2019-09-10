As Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted by $12.38 Million Its Position; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Cut Its Position by $745,339

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 97.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 301,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 612,908 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45M, up from 311,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 109,927 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 61,858 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (Call) (NYSE:HDB) by 983,736 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 168,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 21,461 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 167,303 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.70 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 34,459 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Shelton Cap Management reported 260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc owns 2,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Loomis Sayles & Lp has 887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 75,625 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 419,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Alps accumulated 16,741 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.82M for 17.53 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.