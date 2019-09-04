As Hillenbrand (HI) Shares Declined, Holder Channing Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.24 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased Its Position in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 30,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 218,267 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 72,432 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30,288 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $32.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 485,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $45.25M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.