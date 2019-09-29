As Hillenbrand (HI) Share Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Maintains Stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by 74.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,100 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 4,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 425,772 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 36,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 36,979 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 73,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 592,360 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.38M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 17,163 shares to 294,899 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 2,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 107,350 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 11,892 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 84,994 shares. Texas Yale reported 43,092 shares. 214,555 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,322 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 14,896 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr, California-based fund reported 504,088 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 9,533 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 22,543 shares. Qs Limited Com owns 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 111 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr reported 3,517 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com owns 705 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 20,077 shares. 146,180 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 19,966 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1,306 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 110 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.16% or 268,775 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.05% or 2.61M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 389 shares in its portfolio. 15,000 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Wright Invsts Ser Inc accumulated 3,762 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 413 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

