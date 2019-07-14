As Hillenbrand (HI) Share Value Declined, Chicago Equity Partners Has Increased by $646,980 Its Position; As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 10,964 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,370 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 109,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 4.26 million shares traded or 1178.35% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26,085 shares to 170,015 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,310 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer reported 74,400 shares. 57,877 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 481,463 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 272,595 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial accumulated 10,609 shares. Lpl Financial Limited has 8,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc invested in 8,735 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 139,599 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 445 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Alps Advsrs reported 16,741 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,509 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 17,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 3,863 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 16,298 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Hilton Cap Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Vanguard Inc reported 701,354 shares stake. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 199,687 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 8,200 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 16,329 shares. Patriot Finance Prns Grp Limited Partnership reported 1.98 million shares or 13.11% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 129,680 shares. 302,797 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

