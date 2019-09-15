As Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Market Valuation Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Holding; Ejf Capital Cut Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Position by $13.61 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 648,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.75 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 1.36 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 164,541 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, down from 186,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 274,003 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 42,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Research & Co reported 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 33,850 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Palouse Cap Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 26,681 shares. Hrt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 202,374 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 352,076 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 43,585 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 14,484 shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Kbc Nv accumulated 236,958 shares.

Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform; Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 75,000 shares to 425,222 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22,738 shares to 230,988 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) ROCE analysis; Hill-Rom dividend safety checks; Hill-Rom stock performance