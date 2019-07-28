As Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Value Declined, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $4.24 Million; As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Valuation Declined, Forest Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 198,549 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 235,039 shares traded or 87.31% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of stock or 3,268 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 16,119 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 423,062 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 235,869 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 12,524 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Limited reported 502,666 shares. 39,990 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 25,336 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.02 million shares stake. Advisory Research invested in 337,819 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 35,053 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 90,266 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 266 shares. 132,190 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 85,882 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fort LP reported 18,542 shares. Horizon Invest Ser Ltd Liability has 2.04% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 28,230 shares. Citigroup has 11,513 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has invested 0.51% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Covington Invest Advsrs Inc reported 1.39% stake. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 258,155 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,257 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0.02% or 301,034 shares in its portfolio.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).