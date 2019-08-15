As Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Market Value Rose, Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Stake; Dominion Resources (D) Holding Held by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 33,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 72,839 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 878,741 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 7 shares. Wesbanco National Bank owns 209,116 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 11,323 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 830,520 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.12% or 25,515 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru reported 10,839 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,910 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 182,640 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% or 8,324 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,927 shares. Jones Companies Lllp invested in 0% or 13,508 shares.

