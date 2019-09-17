As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Cut Stake; Signia Capital Management Has Cut Its Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Position by $805,395; Shares Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 18,363 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 20,207 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rutabaga Capital Ma reported 1.2% stake. Kokino Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 283,714 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.95 million shares. Adirondack Rech & Inc reported 355,672 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 177,171 shares. Deltec Asset Lc stated it has 246,145 shares. 110,100 were accumulated by Axa. Vanguard Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629,599 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 30,535 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 1% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Northern holds 0% or 90,190 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 3,070 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 192,749 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gordon Point Acq by 139,000 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA) by 358,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Leisure Acquisition.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. 63,000 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $140,560. 5,000 shares were bought by Weintraub Todd E, worth $11,100.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.24M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 18,365 shares to 176,258 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 254,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM).