As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Holding in Bce (BCE) Has Lowered by $1.50 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 74,619 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 24,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 376,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 401,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 53,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa holds 0% or 128,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.66 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 111,949 shares. Boothbay Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 135,521 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 629,599 shares. Texas-based Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 1.19% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 749,983 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 1.84M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 30,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Management Lp invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 40,110 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. The insider Weintraub Todd E bought 5,000 shares worth $11,100. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 was made by Sgro David on Thursday, May 16.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,179 shares to 348,295 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).