As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bulldog Investors Cut Its Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Its Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Holding by $318,300

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 106,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 362,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 256,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 558,676 shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $830M-$860M; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS JON BARKER APPOINTED CEO; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O FY SHR VIEW $0.64, REV VIEW $845.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.01M market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 113,525 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 12,020 shares to 893,191 shares, valued at $32.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 201,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,740 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

More notable recent Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Join Sportsman’s Warehouse at Murfreesboro Grand Opening Celebration – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Scott Walker as SVP of Merchandising – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Provide Project Management Services for A $250 Million, Four-Hotel Program for the Talaat Moustafa Group – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Selected by the EU to Provide Technical Assistance for Albania’s Infrastructure Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International to Support the Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company to Realize the Abraj Al Tahwiliya High-Rise Development Project in the Doha Corniche – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Stock Soars (HIL) – TheStreet.com” with publication date: May 20, 2016.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Shares for $140,560 were bought by Sgro David on Monday, May 13. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.