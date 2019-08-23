As Hill International (HIL) Shares Rose, Millennium Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $660,024; Opus Point Partners Management Boosted Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $487,642

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.89. About 137,465 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 3002.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 330,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 341,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 10,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 7,886 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP has 1.84 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,175 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.82% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 749,983 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated owns 53,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 13,292 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 48,159 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 129,013 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 341,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack & Mngmt holds 0.48% or 265,326 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 41,320 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Creative Planning invested in 108,500 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 141,799 shares to 76,978 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 37,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,216 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $28,875 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Sgro David. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,100 was made by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

