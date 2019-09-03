As Hill (HRC) Stock Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Cut by $675,653 Its Holding

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 164,443 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 292,783 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.00 million for 26.60 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Unt (NYSE:HMLP) by 80,034 shares to 347,310 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 19,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 1,015 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 1,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,765 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 22,282 shares. Barrett Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 39,110 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp owns 374,860 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Teton Advsr accumulated 7,872 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pura Vida Invests Ltd has invested 5.83% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Comm Savings Bank holds 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 11,687 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated has 39,500 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc owns 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,167 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 49,973 shares in its portfolio. 99,965 are owned by Eagle Asset.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $109.01M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 894,518 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc has 525 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 23,208 shares. 2,469 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 14,849 shares. 22,490 were reported by Voloridge Management Ltd Com. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 2,726 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 13,145 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 353,929 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 3,000 shares. Amer Group holds 0.05% or 133,209 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 6,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 17,900 shares. Ironwood Finance has 155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.