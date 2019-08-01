As Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shares Rose, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Its Position; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.70 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63M, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.20 million shares traded or 82.73% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 43,256 shares. 76,920 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,755 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,382 are held by First Corp In. Overbrook Mngmt holds 7.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 526,772 shares. Andra Ap has 78,900 shares. Guyasuta has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adage Prns Grp Ltd reported 3.49M shares. Geode Management stated it has 31.52M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 902,570 shares. Bell Bancshares reported 5,295 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 24 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,600 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.77M shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,473 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 109,917 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $277.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.