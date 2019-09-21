As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Valuation Rose, Presima Lifted Stake; M&R Capital Management Has Increased Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake by $408,720 as Stock Price Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41 million shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 493,531 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.72% or 205,675 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Td Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 610 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.52% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winfield Associate holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,005 shares. Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 731 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Co invested in 251,000 shares or 5.51% of the stock. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 533,970 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 579,074 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,505 shares in its portfolio. Adelante Capital Mngmt Lc reported 742,239 shares. Fin Counselors Inc accumulated 0.02% or 14,385 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Sterling Cap Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 850 shares. Prtnrs Grp Inc Hldgs Ag invested 0.12% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Voya Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 627,845 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 1.87 million are held by Franklin Resource. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 16,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 128,592 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 472,921 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 29,100 shares to 706,000 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 114,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,500 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).