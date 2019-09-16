As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Lowered by $639,600 Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $587,666 as Stock Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 292,868 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40M, up from 288,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 1.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 71,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 215,632 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research Management Inc stated it has 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.21% or 4,498 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.67% or 165,718 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 1,527 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,477 shares. Sather Fin Gp stated it has 1.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson Mcclain has 5,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.68% or 89,520 shares. Eastern Bancorp holds 1.17% or 139,735 shares. Fiera invested 2.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,432 shares to 508,583 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,461 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Signs Long-Term Renewal in Tampa – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New Highwoods Properties CEOâ€™s base salary rises 36% – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New Highwoods Properties CEOâ€™s base salary rises 36 percent – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.21M for 13.02 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.