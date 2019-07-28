As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stock Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increased Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed by $312,750 Its Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 18,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.77 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 808,899 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 13,164 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $179.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 236,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

