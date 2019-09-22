As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Share Price Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.69 Million; As First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) Stock Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Increased Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 55,740 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 611,325 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, up from 555,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 2,793 shares traded. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 114,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.83M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 1.04 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%

More notable recent First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Damn the turtles! 35,000 McDonaldâ€™s customers want their plastic straws back – MarketWatch” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HK exchange makes £32B bid for LSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aphria: Undervalued And Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lloyd’s Banking Group Is A Buy, But Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 269,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,950 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 237,346 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 17,935 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 775 shares. Parametric Limited Co stated it has 162,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 46,924 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 1.68 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 15.60M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Nv accumulated 13,685 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 29,738 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 5,608 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 69,900 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 9,283 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,184 shares.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) enters Charlotte real estate market with $436M purchase of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods to Develop Midtown One in Tampa – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Signs Long-Term Renewal in Tampa – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.