As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Market Valuation Rose, Presima Increased Position; Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $4.90 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 817,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 1.04 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 231,500 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $82.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 114,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,500 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 13,904 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 9,892 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 14,513 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Stifel Financial holds 0% or 17,244 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 1.18M shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Heitman Real Secs Limited Liability reported 914,836 shares. Clearbridge Invs owns 35,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 121,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.08M shares. Swiss Bank reported 1.55M shares stake. Hrt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.80M shares. 55,593 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.41% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.2% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10.83M shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested 0.1% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,550 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 19,502 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.00M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 43,355 shares.