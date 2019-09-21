As Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Stock Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Increased Holding by $2.99 Million; New Generation Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Genworth Financial (GNW) as Market Valuation Rose

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 493,569 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.08M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,144 shares to 18,236 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 146,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 416,007 shares. Heitman Real Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 914,836 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 84 shares. 14,327 are held by Asset Management. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 15,894 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 41,836 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 1.87M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.04% or 91,631 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clean Yield owns 106,795 shares. 144,734 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 34,875 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 217,834 shares.

