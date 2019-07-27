As Hff Cl A (HF) Valuation Rose, Holder Syntal Capital Partners Trimmed by $470,000 Its Stake; Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 90.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 34,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 38,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 398.11% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 07/05/2018 – HFF Advises Seaforth Land in £90.8M Acquisition Loan from Blackstone for CAA House, London; 06/03/2018 HFF Advises Columbia Pacific Advisors on the $114.69M Financing for Seattle Seniors Housing Development; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – HFF Announces $132.9M Financing for 3-Property Apartment Portfolio in San Mateo, California; 25/05/2018 – HFF Announces $640M Sale of 5 Bryant Park in Manhattan; 19/03/2018 – HFF REPORTS €110MM FINANCING FOR PURCHASE OF IKOS ANDALUSIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Partners Ny owns 158,845 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 197,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 57,496 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 87,780 shares. Citadel Advsrs has 37,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 12,612 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 7,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Inc owns 28,575 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 98,848 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) or 5.59 million shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0.02% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.06% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 7,021 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 323,273 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 95 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And invested in 396,327 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chemical Bancshares owns 21,944 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 267,202 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 66,500 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,325 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 54,327 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox stated it has 0.91% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 4.69 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Notis stated it has 11,012 shares. Advisers Lc accumulated 0.18% or 385,910 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ftb Advisors holds 137,223 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,450 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).