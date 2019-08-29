As Hff Cl A (HF) Stock Price Were Volatile, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Position; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 9,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 250.68% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey; 06/03/2018 HFF Advises Columbia Pacific Advisors on the $114.69M Financing for Seattle Seniors Housing Development; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 19/03/2018 – HFF REPORTS €110MM FINANCING FOR PURCHASE OF IKOS ANDALUSIA; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 29,382 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,747 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.