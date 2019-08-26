As Hff Cl A (HF) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $882,566; As Knowles (KN) Stock Rose, Holder Mcclain Value Management Raised Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 18,778 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 158,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 177,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 256.28% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 913,482 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Spark Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 48,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 24,664 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Northern Corporation reported 514,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Harvest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Raymond James has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). James Invest Rech owns 14,895 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 27,568 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% or 15,940 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Company Profile for HFF – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HFF Inc (HF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV’s Rinvoq Gets FDA Nod, BAYRY to Sell Animal Health Unit – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of HFF, Inc. (HF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HF Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

More important recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.