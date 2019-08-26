As Hexcel New (HXL) Share Value Rose, Joho Capital Has Lowered by $18.69 Million Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Hourglass Capital Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 3,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 41,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 45,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 4.78 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 317,302 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 2,775 shares. Cambridge owns 39,175 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garde Cap owns 3,510 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Novare Ltd Com has 0.72% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,140 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Markston Limited Liability Company reported 124,310 shares. Spark Investment Limited Co holds 469,900 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Washington Bank & Trust reported 1.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fincl Architects invested in 0.12% or 851 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 355,924 shares. 62 were accumulated by Ranger Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 430,695 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.