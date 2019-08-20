As Hexcel New (HXL) Market Value Rose, Joho Capital Decreased Position by $18.69 Million; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Market Value Declined While Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Position

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 423,452 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 489,451 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 175 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 96,982 shares. 161,107 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,910 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,524 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Glenmede Com Na reported 1,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 1.45M shares. Blair William Company Il reported 0.01% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 4.93% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 3,820 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lateef Inv Management Limited Partnership stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stephens Ar holds 5,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout Invs owns 291,587 shares. 135,887 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

