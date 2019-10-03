As Hess (HES) Valuation Rose, Leucadia National Has Lowered by $7.87 Million Its Holding; Prudential Plc Has Raised Its Stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by $46.71 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 741,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.83M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 2.00M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 2.15 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Dri (NYSE:DO) by 142,500 shares to 687,200 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Financial I (NYSE:SLF) by 38,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,548 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart Prns holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 470,703 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Lc has 0.47% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 127,460 shares. Oakworth accumulated 925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500 shares. Intact Inv Management owns 6,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Com owns 19,635 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 34,058 shares. 3,384 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Artisan Prtn Lp has 0.49% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.20 million shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Horseman Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 3 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.02% or 6,195 shares. Philadelphia Company owns 48,351 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 6.91M shares. The California-based Empyrean Capital Prns LP has invested 1.55% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Int Gp owns 109,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 127,980 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 352,773 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 302 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.73M shares. 889,065 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 27,764 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.