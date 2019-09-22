As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised by $2.93 Million Its Stake; Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Holder Carderock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 46,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 85,822 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,185 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,829 shares to 18,308 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55,389 shares to 485,531 shares, valued at $27.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,107 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

