As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Raised Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 607,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.16M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 2.53 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 232 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 1.42 million shares. Oakworth holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.30M shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp accumulated 866,222 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 3.14M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co owns 25,000 shares. Moreover, 683 Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4.06% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.95M shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,050 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08 million shares. 748,225 are owned by Hap Trading Llc. P Schoenfeld Asset LP reported 221,815 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 130 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 178,799 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $36.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 85,209 shares. Invesco Limited reported 6.58M shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 35,900 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.25% or 55,671 shares. Northrock Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,040 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.01M shares. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 166,711 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% or 46,103 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 337,756 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Group Inc owns 49,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 38,259 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

