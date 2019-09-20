As Hess (HES) Stock Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Trimmed Its Stake; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 13,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 1,722 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 485,789 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 1.42M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ftb Advsr holds 0.02% or 4,608 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 0.77% or 71,100 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc stated it has 114 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Natl Pension Service accumulated 352,773 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.81% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Citigroup Inc accumulated 1.81 million shares. Cna Financial holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 70,041 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 16,297 shares stake. Hm Payson Comm holds 209 shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 38 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim owns 356,704 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 3,869 shares.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 7 Best S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 So Far – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.77 million for 43.60 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,955 shares to 11,125 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.