As Hess (HES) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Its Position; Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Price Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 11,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $274.26. About 456,734 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.46 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $276,185 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by RIELLY JOHN P. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 7 Turner Michael R sold $125,597 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 2,352 shares. 442 shares were bought by Quigley James H., worth $25,079.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 789.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94M for 34.80 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

