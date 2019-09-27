As Hess (HES) Stock Rose, Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered by $7.83 Million Its Holding; Victory Capital Management Holding In D R Horton (DHI) Was Has Upped

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 124,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 371,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59 million, down from 495,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 2.26 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 35,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 177,903 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 142,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 2.03 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 1.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.04M shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hennessy stated it has 66,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 134,000 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.02% or 36,717 shares. White Pine Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 84 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 610,495 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% or 13,377 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Soros Fund Mngmt Llc. Stifel Financial holds 65,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment stated it has 6,166 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 146,211 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $27.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 340,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,103 are held by Earnest Partners Ltd Co. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 20,903 shares. Overbrook has invested 0.08% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh holds 0% or 7,053 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 36,432 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 88,554 shares. Kistler reported 175 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested in 38,419 shares. State Street holds 0.06% or 12.82M shares in its portfolio. 403,200 were reported by Factory Mutual Insurance. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 98,616 shares.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.