As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.83 Million; Diversified Investment Strategies Upped Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.93 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 3.26M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 124,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 371,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59M, down from 495,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 1.98 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

