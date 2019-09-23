As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lowered Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Increased by $1.45 Million Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 2.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 357,394 shares traded. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by HeS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,812 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs Inc. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 53,890 shares. Philadelphia Co holds 48,351 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 178,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.03% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Nuwave Invest Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0% or 208 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 978,877 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 7,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 4,120 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Price Michael F owns 33,282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares to 507,960 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).