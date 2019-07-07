As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Holding; Hahn Capital Management Has Increased Its Sei Investments (WAB) Holding by $79.03 Million as Shares Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 63,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 706,382 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 787.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. RIELLY JOHN P also sold $276,185 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $8.87M worth of stock was sold by HESS JOHN B on Tuesday, February 5. Hill Gregory P. also sold $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. Turner Michael R had sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. On Thursday, February 7 Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold $125,650 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 2,353 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 45,110 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 380,217 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 45,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 23,239 shares. Texas-based Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 109,855 were reported by Westpac Banking Corporation. 494 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 5.51 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Viking Glob Investors Lp has 0.57% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1.64 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,730 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 24,312 shares stake. Meyer Handelman accumulated 9,050 shares. Conning reported 4,532 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). World Asset Inc stated it has 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305,480 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $201.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT) by 2,323 shares to 295,622 shares, valued at $14.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:PXD) by 1,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,918 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Lc owns 4,956 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 48,798 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Vigilant Cap Management reported 150 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6 were accumulated by Seabridge Advsrs Lc. 76 are owned by Motco. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 504,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ironwood Finance Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, First Washington Corp has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). West Coast Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,576 shares. 278,891 are held by Principal Fin Grp Inc. Moreover, Levin Strategies LP has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,814 shares. Ls Invest Lc holds 6,067 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.