As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Increased Position; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Raised Position by $16.29 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 14,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 226,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54 million, up from 211,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.63. About 1.09M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 478.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, up from 309,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 4.17 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 140 shares. 714 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. State Street Corp accumulated 12.99M shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fil Limited has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 50,500 shares stake. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 50 shares. 169,859 are owned by Hap Trading Llc. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 43,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 23,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 434 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 224,493 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 86,740 shares. 594,420 were accumulated by Mesirow Inv Mgmt. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 59,557 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caleres Inc by 84,957 shares to 471,420 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 66,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,093 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financia by 12,738 shares to 88,947 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 10,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,546 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).