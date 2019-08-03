As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Leucadia National Has Lifted Stake by $5.69 Million; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Raised Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 84,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $11.56 million activity. MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Goodell Timothy B. had sold 5,546 shares worth $296,156. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 7 Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 11,659 shares. Lynch Richard D. also sold $964,278 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $394,012 worth of stock was sold by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 23,761 shares to 65,156 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 98,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,391 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

