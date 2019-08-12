As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Its Position; Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Its Position by $18.30 Million as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.55 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 184,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 386,913 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.45M, up from 202,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 532,232 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,864 shares to 42,325 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. Meyers Kevin Omar bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F.